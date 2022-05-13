Jenny Mollen's Best Cash-Back Shopping Picks
Jenny Mollen is sharing her pro tip to getting 15% cash back on stuff you already planned to buy this weekend (as well as her own shopping list)
Shop and Score Cash
Like most of us, Jenny Mollen likes to shop online — even more when there's a cash incentive to do so. She's teamed up with Rakuten to promote their "Big Give Week," in which registered shoppers using their site, browser extension or app get 15% cash back at hundreds of retailers (many of which normally only give 1% or 2%), and she has her eye on a few things to snag. We got her shopping list below, and you'll want to move fast on her finds — the savings event ends May 16.
Alice + Olivia Suit
"I love everything from Alice + Olivia right now, I want a white linen suit to have the Don Johnson summer of my dreams."
Buy It! Alice + Olivia blazer, $395, and pants, $295; aliceandolivia.com
Glossier Boy Brow
"Glossier 'Boy Brow' gel because brow hair trends go in and out of style. This gel gives you that great bushy full look without paying thousands of dollars on a face perm aka laminating job."
Buy It! Glossier Boy Brow gel, $16; glossier.com
PetSmart
"We recently got a new puppy in addition to our dog Gina. I love loading up on supplies, like this catch toy, through PetSmart."
Buy It! ChuckIt! fetch and fold sport launcher dog toy, $15.99; petsmart.com
Lego Sets
"I'm shopping at the Lego Store, because, pro tip: it is important when negotiating with a child to always have new Legos hidden in your home!"
Buy It! Lego T-Rex dinosaur breakout, $49.99; lego.com
Reebok x Margiela Sneakers
"The Maison Margiela Reebok collab sneakers are not only comfortable, they are far more edgy than other basic white sneakers. I am obsessed!"
Buy It! Maison Margiela CL Memory of Shoes, $350; reebok.com