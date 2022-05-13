Jenny Mollen's Best Cash-Back Shopping Picks

Jenny Mollen is sharing her pro tip to getting 15% cash back on stuff you already planned to buy this weekend (as well as her own shopping list)

May 13, 2022 01:27 PM

Shop and Score Cash

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

Like most of us, Jenny Mollen likes to shop online — even more  when there's a cash incentive to do so. She's teamed up with Rakuten to promote their "Big Give Week," in which registered shoppers using their site, browser extension or app get 15% cash back at hundreds of retailers (many of which normally only give 1% or 2%), and she has her eye on a few things to snag. We got her shopping list below, and you'll want to move fast on her finds — the savings event ends May 16.

Alice + Olivia Suit

Credit: alice + olivia

"I love everything from Alice + Olivia right now, I want a white linen suit to have the Don Johnson summer of my dreams."

Buy It! Alice + Olivia blazer, $395, and pants, $295; aliceandolivia.com

 

Glossier Boy Brow

Credit: Glossier

"Glossier 'Boy Brow' gel because brow hair trends go in and out of style. This gel gives you that great bushy full look without paying thousands of dollars on a face perm aka laminating job."

Buy It! Glossier Boy Brow gel, $16; glossier.com

PetSmart

Credit: Pet Smart

"We recently got a new puppy in addition to our dog Gina. I love loading up on supplies, like this catch toy, through PetSmart."

Buy It! ChuckIt! fetch and fold sport launcher dog toy, $15.99; petsmart.com

Lego Sets

Credit: Lego

"I'm shopping at the Lego Store, because, pro tip: it is important when negotiating with a child to always have new Legos hidden in your home!"

Buy It! Lego T-Rex dinosaur breakout, $49.99; lego.com

Reebok x Margiela Sneakers

Credit: Reebok

"The Maison Margiela Reebok collab sneakers are not only comfortable, they are far more edgy than other basic white sneakers. I am obsessed!"

Buy It! Maison Margiela CL Memory of Shoes, $350; reebok.com

