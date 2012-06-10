Jenny McCarthy Won't Wax for Upcoming Playboy Photos

Jenny McCarthy has no qualms about posing nude for the July/August cover of Playboy, but the outspoken TV host is making it difficult for readers to see everything.

When asked recently if she plans to bare it all, McCarthy, 39, answered without hesitation.

“What’s everything?” she said with a laugh during an interview on Today. “I mean I grew out a bush so nobody sees anything.”

Explaining her reason behind the upcoming racy shoot, the Love in the Wild host says, “I figured [I’d do it] one more time before everything really falls apart. Why not? And [my son] Evan’s tuition was really expensive this year.”

The revelations didn’t stop there.

When asked if she’ll ever find “true love” by co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, McCarthy – who dates Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher – softly admitted, “I think I might be there – almost.”

