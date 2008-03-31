Jennifer Love Hewitt's Ghost Baby Bump
"She is not pregnant," her rep says after the actress wears flowing fashions
Credit: BAUER-GRIFFIN; Fitzroy Barrett/Landov
Jennifer Love Hewitt can’t stop the whisperers. When she wore a bikini, she heard about her figure. And when she covered up – wearing flowing, baby doll styles while recently running errands and at last weekend’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards – she faced baby rumors. But the engaged Ghost Whisperer star isn’t keeping quiet. She fought back after the bikini pictures hit the Internet. And now her rep has issued a flat-out denial: “She is not pregnant.”