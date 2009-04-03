Jennifer Love Hewitt Shows Jamie Kennedy Some Love

Jennifer Love Hewitt stands by her man.

The Ghost Whisperer star is proving that she is one devoted girlfriend by helping nurse her new boyfriend, co-star Jamie Kennedy, back to health after his recent hospitalization for kidney stones.

The cozy couple spent the afternoon together in Santa Monica on Thursday, first stopping to lunch at local eatery Blue Plate. “Jennifer drove him to the restaurant,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE. “She was very sweet to him, ordered for him and made sure he drank plenty of water.”

When the pair left, “Jamie put his arm around Jennifer in a loving way and pulled her closer to him. It was obvious that he appreciated that Jennifer took care of him,” says the onlooker.

Before parting ways later that day Hewitt stopped at a McDonald’s drive-thru to pick up some dinner for her man. “They seem very in love and happy together,” says another source.

Last week Kennedy, 38, and Hewitt, 30, returned home from a Mexican getaway where he began feeling sick with kidney stones and checked into a hospital to recover.

It was unclear exactly when and how the problem was resolved, but a source close to the actor says Kennedy is “definitely doing better now.” He’s even well enough to have rescheduled two postponed comedy-club appearances in Massachusetts. On June 26, he ll play the Wilbur Theatre in Boston, and on the 27th he’ll play the Hu Ke Lau in Chicopee, Mass.

• With reporting by HOWARD BREUER and PERNILLA CENDENHEIM