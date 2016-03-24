"For the first time in my life, I felt like, 'Okay, you bit off more than you can chew,'" Lopez tells PEOPLE exclusively

Jennifer Lopez makes juggling American Idol, her NBC hit show Shades of Blue and her Las Vegas residency look like a breeze, but the star admits it isn’t all that easy.

“Last year, I was doing all three things at that time. I took on meditation,” the star says in The Jess Cagle Interview with People and Entertainment Weekly‘s editorial director.

Giving her brain and body a breather for “20 minutes a day in the morning and at night … was necessary,” she explains. “It was almost like my brain, for the first time in my life, felt like ‘Okay, you bit off more than you can chew.'”

With a career that shows no signs of slowing down, Lopez – whose priority remains her 8-year-old twins Emme and Max – says she’s fully enjoying her new wave of success.

“I’ve always been a hard worker,” she says. “To be at a point in my career where I’ve been in it for 20-something years and be getting the opportunities and me having a moment … where I get to, as an artist, do all the things that I love to do still and on the level that I’m doing them, all of it feels like such a blessing.”

