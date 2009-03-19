Jennifer Lopez Stars in Photo Homage to West Side Story

The finger-snapping return West Side Story to Broadway inspired this month’s Vanity Fair to shoot an homage to the classic – and uber fan Jennifer Lopez was perfect for the job.

Lopez, who tells the magazine she watched the film “37 times” as a kid growing up in the Bronx, admits, “I never wanted to be that wimpy Maria, who sits around pining for her guy. I wanted to be Anita, who danced her way to the top.”

In this shot, her dream comes true. Photographer Mark Seliger re-creates a scene from the beloved 1961 film version with Lopez (left) as Anita, Rodrigo Santoro (center) as “Shark” Bernardo and Camilla Belle (right) as Maria.

Chris Evans, Ben Barnes, Brittany Snow, Robert Pattinson, Ashley Tisdale, Cam Gigandet and Drake Bell also make cameos in other photos.

– Kristin Boehm