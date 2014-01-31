The singer goes back to her roots in the Bronx for her new video "Same Girl"

Jennifer Lopez Shows She's Still Jenny From the Block in New Video

In case you forgot, she’s still Jenny from the block.

Jennifer Lopez released a new music video on Thursday for her “I’m-still-a-straight-up-Bronx gal” single “Same Girl.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The American Idol judge went back to her roots, taking a camera crew back to her old neighborhood, the Bronx.

The video shows the 44-year-old walking the N.Y.C. streets and is reminiscent of her 2002 “Jenny From the Block” video (minus her then-beau Ben Affleck kissing her bikini-clad tush).

“This was guerrilla filmmaking at its best,” she said in a behind-the-scenes video that debuted on Nuvo TV on Thursday. Lopez explained that she just called some friends and “grabbed a camera, jumped on the train, left the city and ran around the Bronx.”

The mom of two says she wanted to “recapture the essence of what it was like [growing up in the Bronx] and the simplicity of life that I used to feel when I was there.”