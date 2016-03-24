"To see it reach its end is sad," the star tells PEOPLE exclusively about her final turn as an Idol judge

As a judge on American Idol, Jennifer Lopez has helped guide thousands of aspiring singers, but the show has also made a marked difference in her own life.

“I truly love it, and I think America loves it – and that’s why it’s been [on] so long,” Lopez, 46 – who’s currently starring in NBC’s hit show Shades of Blue, judging on Idol and performing in Las Vegas for her residency – says in The Jess Cagle Interview with People and Entertainment Weekly‘s editorial director. “To see it reach its end is sad.”

Her first season as a judge in 2011 “was a sort of reintroducing me after having the babies and being away for a while,” says the star, who has 8-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. “Also for my self-esteem … I had realized I wasn’t feeling great about myself, and then when I was on Idol and people were seeing me and they were like, ‘We like her,’ honestly … That’s nice.”

Though she’d been in the spotlight for decades already and “felt that people knew who I was, like they could feel my heart,” it wasn’t until she took her turn as a judge that Lopez realized “they really didn’t,” says the entertainer. “They saw, ‘Oh, she’s a person, she loves music, she’s super emotional, she cares,’ [and] it made me more human to them.”