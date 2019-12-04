2019 was the year the singer and the former MLB player made it official after two years of dating. The couple got engaged in March, during their vacation in the Bahamas, and celebrated their milestone in September among close family and friends.

Lopez is mom to twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Ella and Natasha Alexander with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

All four kids were in attendance at Lopez and Rodriguez’s engagement party and fully support their parents’ union.

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” an insider close to Lopez and Rodriguez told PEOPLE. “The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time.”