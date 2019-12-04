Jennifer Lopez's Incredible 2019, from Getting Engaged to Getting Oscar Buzz

The Super Bowl halftime show, Oscar buzz for Hustlers and a shiny new ring on her ring finger are just a few highlights from the star's epic 2019
By Diane J. Cho
December 04, 2019 08:45 AM

She Starred in, Produced & Earned Oscar Buzz for 'Hustlers'

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lopez’s breakout role as Ramona in the acclaimed stripper drama Hustlers led to rave first reviews and a career high film opening of an estimated $33.2 million across 3,250 theaters.

In a tweet following the Sept. 13, 2019 premiere, Vulture‘s Hunter Harris praised the film as “perfect” while predicting that Lopez will be nominated for her first Oscar for her performance.

Hustlers, a film the 50-year-old told GQ that she acted in and produced “for free,” recieved a Gotham Award  nomination for best feature, which was followed by news that Lopez had scored her own Spirit Award nomination for best supporting female.

She Got Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Arod Corp

2019 was the year the singer and the former MLB player made it official after two years of dating. The couple got engaged in March, during their vacation in the Bahamas, and celebrated their milestone in September among close family and friends.

Lopez is mom to twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Ella and Natasha Alexander with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. 

All four kids were in attendance at Lopez and Rodriguez’s engagement party and fully support their parents’ union. 

“For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” an insider close to Lopez and Rodriguez told PEOPLE. “The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time.”

She Crushed the Promo Tour in Style

Getty (3); Splash

No one does a press tour quite like Lopez. The entertainer and style icon chose to make eight outfit changes in one day to promoting Hustlers in N.Y.C. – just four of which are seen here. And she hasn’t slowed down a bit on the style front, meaning if the Oscars buzz pans out, we anticipate a whole awards season of killer Lopez looks.

She Was Officially Named a Fashion Icon

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez never does anything halfway, and that includes fashion – and her bold sartorial moves paid off when the Council of Fashion Designers of America honored her with 2019’s Fashion Icon Award.

Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable,” said Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA.

She Added Countless New Business Ventures to Her Resume

Coach

It seems as though anything Lopez touches leads to big bucks.

In July, the mom of two partnered with athleisure brand Niyama Sol to release a limited edition seasonal subscription box, featuring leggings designed by Lopez. Then in September, she launched her new fragrance Promise at a pop-up shop in N.Y.C.

By March, she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez debuted a new collaboration with eyewear brand Quay Australia, and by November, the star was named the new global face of Coach.

She'll Be Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Along with fellow global superstar Shakira, Lopez will headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 2, 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

“Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV @pepsi,” the singer-actress captioned her Instagram announcement, which recieved over 1.8 million likes.

She Celebrated 50 Like a True Diva

In July, Jenny from the block hosted her gold-themed birthday bash at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s sprawling estate on Star Island in Miami, Florida.

“It was actually epic — it was a real friends and family thing,” a source inside the party told PEOPLE. “It was like the closest people in her life and you could tell by the way she said hello to everyone that it wasn’t work.”

Lopez wore a sexy, metallic cut-out Versace dress, a high pony and large hoop earrings and partied the night away with her A-list friends, including DJ Khaled, Fat Joe and Ashanti.

“For Jennifer, turning 50 is something she is embracing,” a source close to Lopez told PEOPLE. “She is in the best place in so many ways. Her family is doing well, her career is still fun for her and she is very excited about planning her wedding to Alex.”

And She Invited Everyone Along

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA

The star had really been celebrating 50 all year long with a massive “It’s My Party” stadium tour (and equally high-energy performance at the Grammys). 

How high-energy? Well, her sold-out N.Y.C. show experienced a blackout and had to be evacuated – technically due to a power grid failure, but we like to think Lopez was just that high-wattage. The show must go on, however, and she rescheduled for a huge crowd of fans.

She Closed the Versace Show in an Even Barer Version of That Dress

Scott Gries/ImageDirect; Jacopo Raule/Getty

Lopez brought Milan Fashion Week attendees to their feet as she strutted down the catwalk in an updated version of the iconic jungle-print Versace dress she wore to the Grammys nearly 20 years ago. People couldn’t stop their jaws from dropping long enough to whip out their phones to capture the singer working the runway, then joining the brand’s mastermind Donatella Versace to make their final bow.

