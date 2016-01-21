The Ultimate Jennifer Lopez Experience: J-Lo Kicks Off Her Las Vegas Residency with Fabulous (and Sparkly) Show

brightcove.createExperiences(); Jennifer Lopez is taking Las Vegas by storm.

The superstar kicked off her Las Vegas residency “All I Have” on Wednesday with 10 costume changes, hoverboards, show-stopping choreography and a slew of famous faces – both on stage and in the audience.

“It was spectacular,” the 46-year-old told PEOPLE after the show. “We wanted to create a really unique show that was really unique to Vegas that only I could do, and I really felt like we did that.”

Jennifer Lopez at opening night of Las Vegas residency Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The 90-minute show, at AXIS Theater in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, featured hits from across her music career. The singer even surprised fans with appearances by Pitbull, Ja Rule and Ne-Yo.

PEOPLE’s Jess Cagle was in attendance at the show and he shared his own play-by-play of the event – which included a star-studded audience, like a dancing Derek Hough! Watch his rundown of the show below.

“I wasn’t nervous, per se,” Lopez said of the show. “It was more an excited, nervous type of thing, because I know what we’re going to do when we’re out there. We were so well-rehearsed that you kind of have to just let it go, but that’s just the entertainer in me, I guess.”

Jennifer Lopez (right) and Ja Rule GoldenEye /London Entertainment

Never afraid of a little sparkle, Lopez donned multiple Swarovski crystal-covered outfit changes, including looks by Versace, Zuhair Murad and Michael Costello.

Including a modern twist, Lopez had her male dancers roll out on hoverboards for her 2001 hit “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Ethan Miller/Getty

“This is a long time coming,” she told the star-studded crowd, which included Justin Bieber, Leah Remini, Rebel Wilson, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and others.

“I feel very lucky tonight,” Lopez told PEOPLE. “We’ve been working very hard so you can have a good time tonight.”

Leah Remini Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

It seems Lopez wasn’t the only one captivating her fans that evening. Wilson and Kelly Osbourne had their sights set on another pop star: Bieber.

“This is HOW to pick up Justin Bieber at the J Lo concert with @kellyosbourne X,” Wilson captioned an Instagram photo of a handwritten note the pair seemingly wrote to the 21-year-old.

“Dear Justin my name is Kelly Osbourne and my name is Rebel Wilson We think you should take our Sexy Hot a—- out after the show (nothing weird)” the note included to boxes to check “yes” or “no.”

It is unclear if Bieber took the ladies up on their offer, but Wilson and Osbourne did land a selfie with the singer – complete with a photobomb by NBC’s Hoda Kotb.

After the show, PEOPLE also caught up with Lopez s boyfriend Casper Smart, who called it “the best show not only in Vegas, but anywhere.”

Smart said his lady was raring to go Wednesday night.

“She’s a champ. It’s like, does Muhammad Ali get nervous before a fight? No, because you prep and prep and prep until you’re ready. She was clearly ready and she killed it.”