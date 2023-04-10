Jennifer Lopez Keeps Using This $13 Mug That Has a Special Tie to Her New Album — Here's Where to Buy It

Jennifer Lopez is getting real.

The multihyphenate, 53, shared a selfie on Instagram with the caption "#ThisIsMeNow," encouraging fans to share real-time photos of themselves in honor of her upcoming album under the same name. Lopez sat on a rocky shore by the sea in a shearling coat, beige pants, and white sneakers, holding a mug filled with coffee. The Shotgun Wedding actress wore minimal makeup and tied her hair in a top bun.

J.Lo also shared a sneak peek of the lyrics to her yet-to-be released song, "Hummingbird," in the caption, revealing the meaning behind her hummingbird mug. She gave us a closer look at the symbolic cup she used over the weekend in a video in the same post, and she also used it on Easter Sunday for coffee sprinkled with cinnamon, as seen on her Instagram Story. We found the exact coffee mug on Amazon, and it's just $13.

The rim and handle of Lopez's mug are lined with gold trimming and different-colored hummingbirds point their beaks toward white and red flowers. Lopez has opened up about her fondness for the birds before, deeming them "messengers of love," in a newsletter last December.

"They're also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet, and smell the roses," she wrote. "I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it's a sign from God that everything is going to be OK."

Whether you're sipping from this coffee mug seaside like J.Lo or simply filling it up in your kitchen, its pattern is appropriate for spring.

This $7 green, orange, and cream coffee mug has a bolder color palette, but it features a similar birds-and-berries print.

Lopez's meaningful mug is making us even more excited for her album, This Is Me…Now, which is coming this summer.

