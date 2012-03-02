10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Lopez nip it in the booty, plus more from George Clooney, Adam Levine and other stars
By Christie Larusso and Lauren Lieberman Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"Yes, you can buy the jeans at Kmart. But not the booty…"
Modern Family's Julie Bowen, Tweeting a photo of costar Sofia Vergara "getting sassy at Disneyland"

"I don't give a s---."
George Clooney, on rumors that he's gay, to The Advocate

"I have a lot of money for a 21-year-old…Just recently I started letting myself eat things from the minibar."
The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence, indulging in the new perks of fame, to Glamour

"How are you not a woman?"
The Voice judge Adam Levine, upon seeing contestant Cameron Novack after his gender-bending performance of Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know"

"Dude. Seriously. I love my life."
Gwyneth Paltrow, Tweeting a shot with funny guys Steve Martin and Martin Short from an Oscars afterparty

"I hate my life."
Steve Martin, humorously posting the same photo

"Naked on her back – I'm surprised you didn't name her Chelsea Handler."
Jay Leno, on Jennifer Aniston's new pup Sophie, on The Tonight Show

"I've won it twice, and that is High Times magazine's Stoner of the Year. I actually lost to James Franco eventually."
Seth Rogen, bragging about his accolades

"I have bad feet, a bad memory and a bad attitude."
DWTS's new cast member Sherri Shepherd, on what she's bringing to the ballroom, to PEOPLE

"It's time for Lind-sanity!"
Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, getting this weekend's host Lindsay Lohan in on New York's Jeremy Lin mania

"There was no nipple!"
Jennifer Lopez, setting the record straight on her buzzed-about Oscars wardrobe malfunction, on American Idol
