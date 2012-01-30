Jennifer Lopez Isn't Sure About Marrying Again – Yet

Does Jennifer Lopez want to be a bride again?

“I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know. We’ll see. I mean, I don’t know,” a slightly flustered Lopez, 42, told Matt Lauer on Monday’s Today show when he asked, “Do you think you’ll marry again?”

“It’s not time to think about that yet,” she said. “It’s still fresh.”

On the topic of appearing with her ex-husband (since last July) Marc Anthony on their new TV show, Q’Viva! The Chosen, Lopez admitted that, given their personal circumstances, it would have been easy to walk away from the show commitment.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez: Marc Anthony & I Are ‘Like Sonny & Cher’ after Split

But, she explained, “Marc and I were friends before we got married. We were friends for years, and we always loved each other. And we always worked together, so it wasn’t an unnatural thing for us to continue working together. And, obviously, we have children together, so it’s not going to be like he’s not in my life. He’s always going to be in my life.”

She also conceded that there are uncomfortable moments between them, but said, “There is real love there.”

South Beach Fun with Casper Smart

On the relationship front, Lopez was seen getting wild with boyfriend Casper Smart on South Beach this weekend.

After a marathon two-day photo shoot on Ocean Drive in South Beach for an upcoming Vogue magazine feature, Lopez and Smart, 24, joined Latin crooner Enrique Iglesias and a group of other colleagues for dinner at Casa Tua late Saturday night.

“After a festive dinner, she jumped up on the table and performed an impromptu dance in front of Casper, who sat there wide eyed and happy,” a source told PEOPLE. “She was having a blast and looked radiant.”

The source added: “The last time I saw Jennifer at Casa Tua, she was with Marc, and neither performer looked happy. This was like a positive renewal for Jen.”