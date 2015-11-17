Inside Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart's Jazzy Date Night: There Were 'Lots of Giggles!' Says Source

Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart know how to have a swinging date night.

The pair hit up the W Hollywood Sunday to support pal (and American Idol alum) Pia Toscano, who was performing at the fifth anniversary party for the hotel’s weekly Jazz Night series.

Decked in a casual, all-black ensemble, the “Booty” singer, 46, and her beau, 28, “were smiling and enjoying each other’s company” all night, a source tells PEOPLE, adding there were “lots of whispering and giggles” between the two before she left around 1:00 a.m.

This is just the latest adorable date night for the on-again couple. Last month, the duo partied with Heidi Klum at her annual Halloween bash in New York.

Up next for Lopez: She’ll take the stage at the American Music Awards, airing Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.