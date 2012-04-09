Jennifer Lopez Buys Casper Smart a Birthday Truck

The pop star customized a very large present for her beau's 25th birthday

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her dancer beau Casper Smart’s 25th birthday on Friday with an intimate dinner party – and quite a big surprise.

“Jennifer had planned a fun day to celebrate Casper’s birthday,” a source tells PEOPLE. And the day began with a four-wheeled birthday present: a customized white Dodge Ram truck.

Lopez “knew that Casper really wanted a truck, and Casper was very excited about the generous gift,” says the source.

Lopez also Tweeted: “@BEAUcasperSMART ‘Beau has a birthday we’re so glad we hope it[’]s the happiest Birthday Beau ever has!’ #singingtweet. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAR!!!”

After a shopping trip and lunch in Beverly Hills, the couple continued the birthday celebration with a fun dinner at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood.

With a group of friends, they enjoyed Northern Italian comfort food, including pasta, fish and wine in the restaurant’s private Butterfly Room.