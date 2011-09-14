PEOPLE'S 10 Best Dressed Stars

From the hipster and the bombshell to the jean queen, each of these stars took fashion up a notch this year
By Kate Hogan September 14, 2011 06:00 AM

LIVELY: THE RISK TAKER

Gossip Girl's Blake Lively isn't afraid to take chances with her red-carpet looks – she's her own stylist, after all! Whether going short in a mini or ethereal in a flowing gown (both by Marchesa), the actress always stands tall in the winner's circle.

LOPEZ: THE RULE BREAKER

It's been a year of change for Jennifer Lopez, but one thing has remained constant: her always-sexy edge. The mom of two brings the fashion drama – in an Emilio Pucci minidress at the Grammy Awards and a Temperley London cocktail dress at an N.Y.C. gala – for any red-carpet occasion.

KUNIS: THE GLAMOUR GIRL

At 28, Mila Kunis rules the red carpet like an Old Hollywood pro – whether it's promoting Friends with Benefits in an off-the-shoulder Lanvin sheath or taking the plunge at the Oscars in a delicate lavender lace Elie Saab Haute Couture gown.

ANISTON: THE MINIMALIST

Little black dress? Check! Perfect pair of strappy heels? Check! Coveted haircut? Check! Jennifer Aniston is always spot-on in her fashion choices. From black Balenciaga to bright-red Vivienne Westwood, the star dresses her enviable body in timeless looks and low-key accessories that never go out of style.

HUDSON: THE BOMBSHELL

Following her dramatic weight loss, Jennifer Hudson is embracing the message, if you've got it, flaunt it, showing off her fabulous new figure in curve-hugging dresses by designers like Michael Kors and Victoria Beckham.

ALBA: THE MATERNITY CLOTHESHORSE

Baby Haven is already here, but Jessica Alba's stunning maternity looks continue to be a revelation to expectant moms. Whether color-blocking in Diane von Furstenberg or adding an edgy twist to her L.A.M.B. maxidress, the new mom kept her bump swathed in style.

CATHERINE: THE TASTEMAKER

She has yet to make a fashion misstep! Newlywed Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, knows just how to impress her adoring public, whether the occasion calls for recycling her popular Reiss dress or by paying homage to Canada in a lace look by native designer Erdem Moralioglu.

BOSWORTH: THE JEAN QUEEN

California girl Kate Bosworth definitely knows her denim. Showing the everyday fabric can be dressed up in her Mulberry jumper or down in cuffed boyfriend jeans and booties, you could say the actress simply has great "jeans."

GOODWIN: THE HIPSTER

Once Upon a Time star Ginnifer Goodwin often takes the fashion road less traveled. Whether in a one-sleeve lemon Roksanda Ilincic dress or an emerald-green Topshop gown, her eye for edgy looks makes the petite star a standout on any red carpet.

WITHERSPOON: THE AMERICAN CLASSIC

The all-American label seems tailor-made for Reese Witherspoon, who continually works the red carpet in dresses that effortlessly flatter – like her bright, ruffled Hanii Y sheath or her sexy-yet-demure Stella McCartney frock.

