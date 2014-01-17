10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

The Wolf of Wall Street's Margot Robbie reveals why her sweaty love scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio weren't so hot. Plus, more from President Barack Obama, Olivia Wilde and other stars
By Karen J. Quan
Updated January 17, 2014 06:00 AM

"There weren't any. You do the takes in 17 hours, and it's just hot and sweaty."
Margot Robbie, on the lack of fireworks when kissing The Wolf of Wall Street costar Leonardo DiCaprio, to PEOPLE

"My son, that's the love of my life right there."
Jennifer Lopez, on the love letter she received from 5½-year-old son Max, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

"It's top secret. Not even the NSA knows that."
President Barack Obama, on what he's getting wife Michelle for her 50th birthday, to PEOPLE

"For the record, I have three children: Neve, Beckett, and @RonanFarrow."
Conan O'Brien, poking fun at college student Greg Keating's claim that he is Coco's long-lost son, on Twitter

"May the fourth be with you."
Olivia Wilde, on using the noteworthy Star Wars expression to remember her baby's due date, to E!

"It's weird how he's going back to pranks from 1950."
Community star Joel McHale, on Justin Bieber's latest scandal involving throwing eggs at a neighbor's home, on Conan

"This is the sound of smooth digestion. Like an Olympic diver hitting the water."
Dr. Mehmet Oz, discussing healthy digestion and bowel movements with The Body Book author Cameron Diaz, on his daytime talk show

"If you blow us away on the first song, I'd like to pick you up and hold you like a baby on the second."
– Judge Harry Connick Jr., who cradled contestant Munfarid Zaidi after he professed his love for the singer, on American Idol

"I shoved two giant slices down my pie hole, and it was the best thing ever."
Mom-to-be Drew Barrymore, on satisfying her pizza craving after the Golden Globe Awards, on E!

"A girl meets this boy, they fall in love ... and the boys try to get in girls' fruit loops."
June "Mama" Shannon, cheekily explaining the birds and the bees to daughters Lauryn (Pumpkin), Anna (Chickadee) and Jessica (Chubbs), on the season premiere of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo

