Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart Are Still Together – 'Technically,' Source Says

Three days after the following story was published, it was confirmed to PEOPLE that Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart had broken up. But these were the circumstances as of June 3, 2014, as reported below.

A few months ago, Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart “hit a rough patch,” a friend tells PEOPLE, but the singer has been trying to be supportive of him and work through their issues.

“Now,” notes the friend, “all this stuff comes out about sexting. They’re still together, technically, but no idea for how long.”

Internet reports claim that Smart, 27, a former backup dancer for Lopez and now a choreographer, has sent Instagram photos and steamy messages to somebody else. (Reps for both have not commented.)

“There were issues that pre-date these new reports,” says another source, who adds that Lopez’s mind is currently on things that go beyond rumors over her and Smart’s romance.

“She has a really busy three weeks and doesn’t have time to deal with this,” the source adds. “And she’s on the East Coast and he’s working on the West Coast.”

Indeed, Lopez, 44, is trying to stay positive and focus on work. She’s in New York for her State Farm Neighborhood Sessions concert on June 4 in the Bronx.

“She is excited about where her life is right now,” says the friend. “Her new single [First Love] is on fire, and her album is about to drop, and she has movies, and hit TV shows [The Fosters] that she s producing. She couldn’t be in better shape professionally. Personally, it s a bit more tricky.

How tricky? A second source says, “Put it this way, they were having problems before the sexting. You do the math.”

• With additional reporting by ELIZABETH LEONARD

