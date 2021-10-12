Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly breaks down the Leo birth charts of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, shedding light on an astrological alignment that might have brought them back together

Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Love Connection was 'Literally Fated,' According to a Celeb Astrologer

Was their love story written in the stars? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled relationship might be the talk of Tinseltown, but the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation focuses in on why the two Leos might have reunited after 17 years apart.

On the first episode of the new weekly video series, airing Tuesdays, celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly identifies an indelible connection in the birth charts of Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49. By Kelly's calculation, the artist's Venus and the actor's Saturn were "exactly aligned" in 2002, with the planets "bonding together as activated by the eclipses."

Explaining that the north and south nodes (representing destiny and history, respectively) have an orbit of about 19 years, for the first time, she said the lunar nodes have cycled to the exact same place they were in 2002.

"I don't know how else to say this, but it would appear this reconnection is quite literally fated!" Kelly exclaimed. "I literally have goosebumps."

Though the couple is back smiling in the spotlight, recently making their first red carpet appearance together in 15 years, the astrologer acknowledged how much has changed since they split. Lopez and Affleck first dated in July 2002 and later got engaged, before calling it off in January 2004.

Now, the This is Your Destiny author said the couple could be challenged to redefine their relationship in a whole new world.

"Fundamentally, Leos are looking for lovers, someone to share their throne with. From an astrological perspective, the question isn't whether Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are compatible - they are," she teased. "The question is how they're defining their Leo kingdom today."

