Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Celebrate Thanksgiving in the Country with Their Children

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got cozy in the country and enjoyed a rustic Thanksgiving.

Rodriguez, 42, shared photos of their holiday together on his Instagram late Thursday, including snapshots of the two riding their bicycles through the countryside.

“Hope everyone had a great #Thanksgiving #DownOnTheFarm 🚴‍♂️,” the former MLB star wrote in the caption.

The two stars celebrated by bringing together their respective children: Rodriguez’s two daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, and Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Emme and Max.

Natasha and Ella Rodriguez Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Lopez, 48, and Rodriguez appeared relaxed and happy as they smiled at the camera while posing on their bicycles with Lopez wearing a light tracksuit including off-white sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt with neon green sneakers. Rodriguez wore an aall-blackensemble with light gray sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

Rodriguez also included a photo of their Thanksgiving table spread, which included chestnut napkins, candles in silver sparkling vases and a colorful flower arrangement.

The power couple gifted their kids matching sets of red and black plaid pajamas before Thanksgiving on Wednesday — with their brood posing for a sweet photo that Rodriguez shared on Instagram.

“Twinning x5,” he captioned the photo, which included Lopez’s niece Lucie Wren Lopez-Goldfried.

“Amor amor amor,” the proud father of two also wrote on his Instagram Story along with the same photo. Lopez also shared the picture of the five kids, writing “Thanksgiving Eve,” with a red heart emoji.

While Lopez and Rodriguez didn’t reveal if they also wore the same pajamas, the two already consider themselves twins.

“We are very much twins,” the athlete told Vanity Fair of his girlfriend. “We’re both Leos; we’re both from New York; we’re both Latino and about 20 other things.”

The two stars have been slowly merging their families since starting their relationship in February. Lopez shares the twins with ex Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez’s daughters are from his marriage to ex Cynthia Scurtis.

“She is such a great role model. They look at her like she’s the Messiah,” he told PEOPLE exclusively in October. “When they’re in Las Vegas, I don’t think they leave Jennifer’s side,” he said about visiting Lopez at her All I Have residency show at Planet Hollywood.

“My girls essentially hit the lottery. What 12-year-old and 9-year-old wouldn’t feel like, ‘Oh my God, I’m the luckiest human being on the planet?’ They’re super thrilled!” Rodriguez shared.