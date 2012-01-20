10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Our girls are working on names. At first they were definitely Disney. It was like, Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse Affleck."
– Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner, on daughters Violet and Seraphina's name suggestions for baby No. 3, on The Tonight Show
"So focused on the 'cussing' in tonight's Modern Family, everyone seems to have neglected Ty, Jesse, Ed's, and my full frontal scene."
– Co-star of the Golden Globes best comedy TV series Eric Stonestreet , joking about the controversial bleeped-out f-bombs dropped by his on-screen daughter, on Twitter
"Thinking of getting into the leg-breaking business, so I can profitably sell crutches later."
– Celebrity chef – and Paula Deen critic – Anthony Bourdain, in a thinly veiled Tweet after the Southern cook revealed she has type 2 diabetes and is now a paid spokeswoman for a diabetes medication
"The police officers noted that it was the prettiest mug shot they've ever seen come into their station."
– Former Bachelor Pad star Kasey Kahl's rep, who said his client had "a good laugh because of his model-esque mug shot" after his arrest for drunk-and-disorderly conduct
"It's a bit like Mork and Mindy."
– Newly single British bachelor Russell Brand, commenting on his time living in the U.S.
"She had on this hair band on around her head. She looked really old-fashioned, so I took her back in the room and she tied me up with it and I thought, 'I'm marrying this girl.'"
– Steven Tyler, recalling how fiancée Erin Brady found her way into his heart (and his bedroom), on Ellen
"All I want for my birthday is for Tim Tebow to dance on Dancing with the Stars."
– DWTS champ Karina Smirnoff, sizing up the Denver Broncos quarterback for the next season of the dance competition, to PEOPLE
"I'm not the biggest fan of the word 'partner': It either means that we run a business together or we're cowboys."
– Neil Patrick Harris, who prefers "[my] better half" to refer to the love in his life, David Burtka, to Out
"Sometimes I'll put on 'Ninja Rap' [by Vanilla Ice] from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II. Why not?"
– Grammy nominee Bruno Mars, to PEOPLE
"I had chicken fingers and fries at lunch...You can check my room service bill."
– Elle Macpherson, on how she keeps her age-defying figure, to PEOPLE