10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Jennifer Garner ducks quacky baby names, plus more from Steven Tyler, Russell Brand and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty; Inset: Disney

"Our girls are working on names. At first they were definitely Disney. It was like, Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse Affleck."
– Mom-to-be Jennifer Garner, on daughters Violet and Seraphina's name suggestions for baby No. 3, on The Tonight Show

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Credit: Peter Stone/ABC

"So focused on the 'cussing' in tonight's Modern Family, everyone seems to have neglected Ty, Jesse, Ed's, and my full frontal scene."
– Co-star of the Golden Globes best comedy TV series Eric Stonestreet , joking about the controversial bleeped-out f-bombs dropped by his on-screen daughter, on Twitter

3 of 10

Credit: Donna Ward/Getty, Alex Oliveira/Startraks

"Thinking of getting into the leg-breaking business, so I can profitably sell crutches later."
– Celebrity chef – and Paula Deen criticAnthony Bourdain, in a thinly veiled Tweet after the Southern cook revealed she has type 2 diabetes and is now a paid spokeswoman for a diabetes medication

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Credit: Splash News Online

"The police officers noted that it was the prettiest mug shot they've ever seen come into their station."
– Former Bachelor Pad star Kasey Kahl's rep, who said his client had "a good laugh because of his model-esque mug shot" after his arrest for drunk-and-disorderly conduct

Advertisement

5 of 10

Credit: Mark Sullivan/WireImage, Everett

"It's a bit like Mork and Mindy."
– Newly single British bachelor Russell Brand, commenting on his time living in the U.S.

6 of 10

Credit: Splash News Online

"She had on this hair band on around her head. She looked really old-fashioned, so I took her back in the room and she tied me up with it and I thought, 'I'm marrying this girl.'"
Steven Tyler, recalling how fiancée Erin Brady found her way into his heart (and his bedroom), on Ellen

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Credit: David Becker/WireImage, John Leyba/Polaris

"All I want for my birthday is for Tim Tebow to dance on Dancing with the Stars."
DWTS champ Karina Smirnoff, sizing up the Denver Broncos quarterback for the next season of the dance competition, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Credit: JC Olivera/WireImage

"I'm not the biggest fan of the word 'partner': It either means that we run a business together or we're cowboys."
Neil Patrick Harris, who prefers "[my] better half" to refer to the love in his life, David Burtka, to Out

Advertisement

9 of 10

Credit: Everett; Inset: Lionel Hahn/Abaca

"Sometimes I'll put on 'Ninja Rap' [by Vanilla Ice] from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II. Why not?"
Grammy nominee Bruno Mars, to PEOPLE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Credit: Sara DeBoer/Startraks, Peter Barnes/Startraks

"I had chicken fingers and fries at lunch...You can check my room service bill."

Elle Macpherson, on how she keeps her age-defying figure, to PEOPLE

Last Week's 10 Best Celeb Quotes >

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Christie Larusso