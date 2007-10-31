Jennifer Garner on What Makes a Great Modern Woman

What makes a successful modern woman? According to Jennifer Garner, it’s someone who defines herself – with a steadfast commitment to her goals, whether at the workplace or at home.

Garner, honored as one of Glamour magazine’s Women of the Year for 2007, says today’s ideal woman is “someone who unapologetically defines herself, whether to say, ‘I love my career; that’s going to be my focus’ or ‘I want to be home.’ To be willing to grab on to that; to know what you want and do it.”

The magazine celebrates its 18th annual Glamour Women of the Year tribute with a ceremony in New York on Nov. 5 and a special issue due out Nov. 13.

– Tim Nudd