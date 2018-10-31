Jennifer Garner 'Enjoys' Dating John Miller, But 'It's Not Too Serious': Source

Jennifer Garner is happily dating again.

The actress, 46, who finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck in October after their split three and a half years ago, has been casually dating entrepreneur John Miller, 40, the CEO and chairman of holding company Cali Group, whom she met through friends. “It’s not serious,” says an insider in the new issue of PEOPLE. “But she enjoys his company.”

The L.A.-based Miller is the CEO of Cali Group, which owns CaliBurger, a fast-food chain with 50 restaurants that uses a unique robotics technique (nicknamed Flippy) to flip patties.

He filed for divorce from violinist Caroline Campbell, with whom he has two children, in 2011 after six years of marriage, then reconciled with her before splitting for good in 2014.

Perry Hagopian

For all the details on Jen’s new romance, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Miller hasn’t met Garner’s kids, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6. “They both have separate families that they are focused on,” says the insider. “They see each other when they can.”

Moving on “is just a natural step,” the insider adds. “She seems very excited about the future.”

Jennifer Garner in New York City. Raymond Hall/GC Images

Despite her new romance, Garner and Affleck, 46—who has dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and, most recently, Playboy model Shauna Sexton since their split—continue to spend time together with their kids. The family attended Game 4 of the World Series on Oct. 27 to cheer on Affleck’s beloved Boston Red Sox.

“They were having the best time,” says an onlooker. “Ben will always want the best for Jen,” adds a friend of his. “They both work very hard to make everything easy for the kids.”