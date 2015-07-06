Jennifer Garner Wears Wedding Ring in Atlanta After Wrapping Up Bahamas Vacation with Soon-to-Be-Ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner was spotted wearing her wedding ring in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday following the announcement that she and husband Ben Affleck are divorcing.

The actress brought her three children, Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6, and Samuel, 3, to Atlanta after spending most of last week with her family in the Bahamas. Affleck, meanwhile, returned to Los Angeles alone on July 3.

Garner, 43, touched down in Atlanta on Sunday to begin shooting faith-based film Miracles from Heaven, a source tells PEOPLE.

Her new project, based on the book Miracles from Heaven by Christy Beam, follows a young girl with a rare digestive disorder who finds herself miraculously cured after a serious accident.

In photos posted exclusively on PEOPLE, the couple, who were married for 10 years, were spotted in the Bahamas together this week. A source tells PEOPLE they were there with their children. The family wanted to be together when the news of the separation broke, the source said.

Garner has been busy with work for the last several months, and spent most of June filming the comedy Nine Lives with Kevin Spacey in Montreal.

The actress has reportedly been turning to friends and family for support in the days following the couple’s divorce announcement.

“Jen has been leaning on friends. She has a close circle of pals who she trusts and are really protective of her,” a source told PEOPLE. “Her girlfriends have been really supportive. They just want her to be happy.”