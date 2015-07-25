Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Step Out Separately (but Still Wearing Their Wedding Rings) in Atlanta

It’s been nearly a month since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced their divorce, but both still appear to be wearing their wedding rings.

On Saturday, Garner stepped out in Atlanta, Georgia, where she’s currently filming, while wearing her wedding band.

The actress was spotted chatting with a friend in a parking lot. Garner, 43, carried brown shopping bags in one hand, her ring on displaywhile holding a cell phone.

The actress wore white sneakers with a light-colored dress, and pulled her hair back in a ponytail.

Affleck, who has been flying to Atlanta between work commitments to spend time with the couple’s three children (Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6, and Samuel, 3), was also photographed wearing his ring on Saturday.

The Batman V. Superman star had the band on after hitting the gym on Saturday.

A source told PEOPLE the couple has continued to wear the marriage symbols to help their children cope with the divorce.

“They just want them to be okay,” the source said.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner to Rent Brooke Shields’ House While They Renovate Their Family Home

A source also told PEOPLE that the two actors will continue to live together on their Los Angeles property. However, due to extensive renovations, they’re now renting actress Brooke Shields’ nearby home.

When Garner wraps filming in Atlanta, Affleck plans to temporarily move into Shields’ home with the family.