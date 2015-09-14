The family went to their local farmers' market and attended a morning church service together

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spend Family Day Together on Sunday: 'Things Seemed Much More Relaxed Between Them'

After a successful first week back to school, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck enjoyed a day of family fun with their three kids, Violet, 9, Seraphina 6, and Samuel, 3, on Sunday.

They made a stop at their local farmers’ market before attending a morning church service together as a family.

“Ben and Jen looked like they had a fun Sunday with their kids,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The couple appeared relaxed while strolling the streets and picking out fruits and vegetables from the different stands.

“They were both smiling. Jen shopped while Ben spent time with the kids,” the source says. “He got them balloon art and took them around the market for tastings. Ben was very patient and seemed happy.”

Affleck also joined Garner and the kids for the 10 a.m. service at the Community United Methodist Church of Pacific Palisades.

After the service, the family went to lunch together where “Jen and Ben were chatting a bit and things seemed much more relaxed between them.”

Although they have stopped wearing their wedding rings and Affleck is living in a rental house down the street from Garner, they continue to spend time together with their children, holding firm to their commitment to put their kids first in the wake of their June 30 divorce announcement.

On Sept. 8, Affleck and Garner dropped their kids off for their first day of school.

“They smiled and chatted during the morning run,” said a source. “There was no obvious tension between them.”

Earlier that week they were even spotted visiting a family counseling center together in L.A.