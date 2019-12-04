Aniston was on a private jet heading to Mexico with her pals (including Courteney Cox) when they were forced to turn around due to problems with the plane’s landing gear.

Aniston recounted the scary story, telling her friend Ellen DeGeneres, “We had to fly around for like 6 hours to dump the fuel, which still wasn’t occurring to me this might be because if we land badly, it will explode.”

All’s well that ended well, though, and Aniston managed to get herself and her friends to Mexico the next day. What a wild start to her 50th year!