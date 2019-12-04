Milestone Birthday
Aniston turned 50 on Feb. 11, celebrating the occasion with a star-studded party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Feb. 9.
Stars in attendance included Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, Courteney Cox, George and Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Ellen DeGeneres, Barbra Streisand, Keith Richards, Laura Dern, Demi Moore and Lisa Kudrow — as well as Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt.
A source told PEOPLE at the time, “Basically, every single person who Jen loves attended. That included Brad,” adding, “the party was a celebration of Jen’s life.”
An Emergency Landing
Aniston was on a private jet heading to Mexico with her pals (including Courteney Cox) when they were forced to turn around due to problems with the plane’s landing gear.
Aniston recounted the scary story, telling her friend Ellen DeGeneres, “We had to fly around for like 6 hours to dump the fuel, which still wasn’t occurring to me this might be because if we land badly, it will explode.”
All’s well that ended well, though, and Aniston managed to get herself and her friends to Mexico the next day. What a wild start to her 50th year!
A Netflix Record-Breaker
Aniston starred alongside Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery on Netflix, marking the second film the pair have worked on together. They also starred in 2011’s Just Go With It.
The movie was a total success, breaking a record for biggest opening weekend for Netflix, after being watched by 30.8 million accounts.
She Hinted at a Friends Reunion
Ah, Jen! Why do you toy with our emotions like this?! Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres in June 2019 that she would love to do a Friends reunion, frazzling many a fan.
In her own words: “Why not? You know what, because, listen, I told you this. I would do it.”
She didn’t stop there. “The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure,” she said before adding, “Listen. Anything could happen.”
Turns out there are no real plans to reunite, other than in photos the cast posts on Instagram when they hang out.
Friends Turned 25 Years Old
The iconic sitcom turned a quarter of a century old this year! The cast—well, except for Instagramless Jen and her costar Mattthew Perry—posted identical tributes to celebrate the milestone.
Courteney Cox wrote, “Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ I love these guys!”
She Literally Broke Instagram
When Aniston finally joined Instagram, the resulting traffic to the site temporarily made it go down; she still managed to become the fastest person to reach 1 million followers in just over five hours. Five. hours.
It happened so quickly that Aniston dethroned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!
She Was Honored by the Screen Actors Guild
Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox joined their Friend at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards, where they honored her with the Artists Inspiration award. They introduced their pal together, choosing to call her their “forever cherished person” rather than a friend.
“It means something different for us,” Kudrow joked.
Simply Iconic
The Friends star was celebrated at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards in November, when she received the People’s Icon Award.
Aniston gave credit to her role as Rachel Green in Friends, saying in her speech: “If I have any claim to this word ‘icon,’ it’s only because I was able to be on an iconic show, with an iconic cast, and an iconic haircut. Friends was truly — it was the gift of a lifetime, and I would not be standing up here without that amazing show, without those amazing five other actors, and with an audience who stuck with us … You believed in us, you really did, and you believed in those very impossibly large apartments.”
Aniston also won for comedy movie of 2019 alongside her Murder Mystery costar, Adam Sandler.
She Returned To T.V.
15 years after the conclusion of Friends, Aniston is back on the small screen and starring opposite Reese Witherspoon on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. She’s also a producer on the series.
A source told PEOPLE, “Acting and at the same time producing was intense for Jen.” They explained, “The role required filming late at night, and then they had meetings during the day, but she missed being part of a show. She is very proud of it.”
In the series, Aniston’s character, Alex Levy, is forced to address the nation after her co-host Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) is fired following allegations of sexual misconduct, and follows her journey in the aftermath.
And Now She's One of the Picks for People of the Year!
After making her 50th year one of her best years yet, Aniston is being named one of the People of the Year.