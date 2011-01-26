Jennifer Aniston Is Not Adopting a Child, Rep Says

Reports she's about to become a mom are "a work of fiction"

She’s been dogged over the years by rumors she’s in the process of adopting a child, and once again Jennifer Aniston wants to set the record straight.

“It is completely false,” her rep tells PEOPLE of the new round of reports. “Jennifer is not adopting a baby from Mexico, nor does she have a nursery in her home and she has not hired a nanny. It is all a work of fiction.”

While it’s not happening right now, Aniston, 41, has spoken before about someday wanting to be a mother.