Jennifer Aniston's Dad Gives Her Some Dating Advice

John Aniston’s advice for his daughter Jennifer when it comes to romance? Go back to your roots.

Greek men are sexier and make better boyfriends, the elder Aniston, 77, who was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, joked to PEOPLE Saturday at the Hellenic Times Scholarship Fund’s 20th Anniversary Gala in New York.

Asked if he’d be happy if Jennifer, 42, ended up with a Greek man, he replied, “Yes, I would be glad about that.” But he’d have to be a “good Greek man,” Aniston added.

Mike Coppola/Getty; Donna Ward/Getty

And what does that entail? “Honesty,” he replied.

Aniston, who has played Victor Kiriakis on NBC’s Days of Our Lives since 1985, was honored at Saturday’s gala along with Gilles Marini, star of the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters.