Jennifer and Marc to Party at Kentucky Fried Chicken?

The fast-food chain makes the couple an offer at least one of them can't refuse

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s tour bus has welcomed more than its share of Kentucky Fried Chicken dinners. Now the couple have received a finger-licking good offer from the fast-food chain: Party with us while you’re on the road.

Anthony recently admitted to Access Hollywood that he harbors a major KFC addiction, saying, “I can’t eat anything else after a concert.” Lopez is not as big of a fan, but that didn’t stop KFC president Gregg Dedrick from publicly extending the unusual invite, the TV show reports.

“We would like to offer you, your entourage and a few VIP guests an ‘all access’ pass to the KFC location of your choice,” Dedrick wrote in an open letter to the couple.

“You have a bucketful of choices for ‘after party’ locations because KFC has more than 5,500 restaurants across the country. Hearing about your fondness for KFC was music to our ears, so just name the time and the place and we’ll open our doors to you for a post-concert feast.”

There was no immediate response from the couple, whose North American tour kicks off Sept. 29 in Atlantic City, N.J., and includes 16 dates, wrapping in Miami on Nov. 3.

If either of them nixes the idea, it will be Lopez, who knows her husband’s habits all too well from previous tours.

As she told Access Hollywood recently, “People were like, ‘What about the [tour] bus, Jennifer, was that hard?’ I’m like, ‘No. The Kentucky Fried Chicken was the killer.’ ”