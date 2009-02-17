Jennifer and John's Island Getaway

For Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer, saying goodbye is the hardest part.

The couple reluctantly parted ways at an airport on the Bahamian island of Eleuthera on Feb. 16 after spending Valentine’s Day weekend soaking up the sunshine – and each other’s company.

Before leaving the island on separate flights, “John and Jen shared a long goodbye smooch and a loving hug,” says a source.

The pair arrived on Eleuthera on Feb. 12, five days after celebrating Aniston’s 40th birthday with a celeb-filled party and a special song from her man.