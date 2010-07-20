Jenna Fischer's Minister at Her Wedding: Jeff Probst

As the host of Survivor for the past 20 seasons, Jeff Probst has presided over many an alliance. But none was as star-studded as the July 3 wedding of The Office star Jenna Fischer to writer Lee Kirk.

Probst, a longtime pal of Fischer’s and an ordained minister in the Universal Life Church since the 1990s, officiated at the intimate Malibu wedding, sources confirm to PEOPLE. Though on location in Nicaragua for Survivor’s 21st season, Probst , 47,managed to return to Southern California for 24 hours to conduct the ceremony.

Fischer and Kirk are not the first to be married by Probst, who over the years has helped several friends tie the knot. He also conducted his parents’ 35th anniversary vow renewal.

Next month, Probst will again return to Los Angeles for 24 hours to attend the Emmy Awards. The two-time winner is again nominated, this time for his third consecutive year, for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.