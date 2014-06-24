Jenna Dewan-Tatum Is a 'Third Wheel' to Channing and Jonah Hill (VIDEO)

Dewan-Tatum claims she's the "third wheel" to her husband and Jonah Hill

By Alex Heigl
Updated December 02, 2020 01:31 AM
Could the Tatums’ favorite song be New Order’s “Bizarre Love Triangle”?

Jenna Dewan-Tatum stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night to address some comments her husband Channing made about 22 Jump Street costar Jonah Hill.

Apparently, in a recent radio interview Tatum claimed Hill “wants to be with my wife.” That’s news to Dewan-Tatum, who set the record straight, saying, “I’m the third wheel [Tatum and Hill] have the most amazing bromance.”

And that doesn’t look like it’s going to change any time soon: Channing told Entertainment Weekly recently that “If I wasn’t with my wife, and Jonah had lady parts, I would probably ask him out.”

Cue that New Order song.

