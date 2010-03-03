Jenna Dewan Really Cooking with Husband Channing Tatum

Trying to be more domestic, the newlywed finds life just getting better

Newlywed Jenna Dewan says that while her life with Channing Tatum has “just gotten better” since they tied the knot last July, she admits she’s still making progress on one spousal ambition.

“I’ve been trying really hard to be more domesticated,” Dewan told PEOPLE during TheWrap.com’s awards season party. “It’s not in my nature to clean and cook, and so I’ve been really good about it. And we just actually had professional organizers that came to our house and did a whole bunch of organizing, which was the best thing that I could’ve done for the New Year, ever!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“And I’ve been learning to cook so I’m very excited about that!”

After seven months of marriage, Dewan says her relationship with her husband continues to hit new heights. “It’s literally just gotten better,” said the former Melrose Place actress, 29. “I know that I’m in that weird minority of people that say it got better, but it really did. We got married and it got a ton better!”

As she settles down, Dewan also recently took a walk on the wilder side, having just posed for a PETA photo shoot in full snakeskin body paint.

“It was amazing, but it was five hours standing up without sitting down, painting my entire body like a snake,” said Dewan. “They said, ‘It comes off in water. ‘ ”

RELATED: Channing Tatum Demonstrates What Male Strippers Do