"These times with my mom and my daughter are my most precious," Jenna Bush Hager says of spending time with mom Laura Bush and 2-year-old daughter Mila

Jenna Bush Hager is her mother’s daughter and that’s more apparent than ever now that the Today show special correspondent has a daughter of her own, Mila, 2.

In a new Today show interview that’s part of a weeklong series called “Mom, I love you because ” the three generations of Bush women visit the New York public library and bond over their shared love of reading.

“Do you think loving reading is genetic?” Jenna, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Henry Hager, asks mom Laura Bush in the below clip.

“Well, I certainly learned to love to read from my mother who loved to read, and I know you all learned to love to read from me,” the former First Lady replies.

“But I actually think people’s love of reading is taught. Everyone loves stories. And you know, once you can read your own stories, I think it – people really, their life expands. I can remember so well reading with you and Barbara [Pierce Bush, Jenna’s twin sister] the books that you liked best and how much fun that was for me.”

These days Laura, a former librarian, loves to read with her granddaughter, Mila, which couldn’t please Jenna more.

“These times with my mom and my daughter are my most precious. They remind me of my own childhood,” the former First Daughter says.

Jenna, 33, and Laura, 68, also share a love of the outdoors, and the two reminisce about a family trip to the Grand Canyon when Jenna was a girl and self-professed “nerd in the National Parks.”

“We did the Colorado River trip – into the Grand Canyon, along the Grand Canyon and then hiked out the South Rim. And as I remember, the young girls, you and the other kids hiked down in four hours, and the old mothers hiked out in seven,” Laura recalls. “We barely made it out.”

Now that Jenna is a mom too, Laura has plenty of wisdom to pass along to her daughter.

“I would say to treasure every moment of being a mother and being with your children, because they grow up so fast. And before you know it, they’re 33,” Laura says. “Those are really the special moments of life. Treasure it: Time passes, and it’s over. They’re grown up.”

