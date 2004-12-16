Jenna Bush Announces Plans to Teach

Now that her father has won his reelection bid, Jenna Bush is stepping out of the spotlight and into the classroom. The Bush daughter has announced plans to teach at a public school for low-income kids in the District of Columbia.

In fact, in an interview in this week’s PEOPLE magazine, President George W. Bush says both of his daughters want to remain behind-the-scenes. “They’re not looking for a camera to jump in front of.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jenna, 22, graduated last spring from the University of Texas with a degree in English. She and her twin sister, Barbara, campaigned for their dad during the heated election season, and even had a prime-time speaking spot at the Republican National Convention.

Bush tells PEOPLE he’s learned a lot about his two girls during the campaign. “I learned they can stand in front of 25,000 people and introduce their dad, which says a lot about their maturity.”