Jena Malone Is Engaged to Ethan DeLorenzo – See Her Cute Announcement Featuring Their Son Ode

Jena Malone is engaged to Ethan DeLorenzo!

The actress debuted her diamond engagement ring on Instagram Tuesday along with an adorable photo of the couple’s son Ode Mountain.

“One day, after all the youthful rushing quiets in your heart, you realize there’s nothing more you need. Nothing more you want to achieve than to build your life around love. And oh the things we will get to build together. I couldn’t be happier. I love you Ethan,” she captioned the portrait along with the hashtag “#isaidyes” and a diamond ring emoji.

Malone, 31, and her photographer beau welcomed their 3-month-old son in late May, after announcing the pregnancy in January.

Before giving birth to Ode Mountain, the Hunger Games actress gushed about DeLorenzo on social media.