Jeffersons Actor Paul Benedict Dies at Age 70

Actor Paul Benedict, best know for his role as the English neighbor Harry Bentley on The Jeffersons, has died at age 70.

Benedict, who was born in New Mexico, was found dead Monday on Martha’s Vineyard, the Associated Press reports. His brother, Charles, says that authorities are investigating the cause of death.

Benedict, who appeared in the comedic ensemble movies A Mighty Wind and Waiting for Guffman, began his career in the 1960s in the Theatre Company of Boston. Stars such as Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino also started there.

Benedict’s role as the stuffy neighbor Bentley on The Jeffersons, which ran from 1975 to 1985, was his most well-known. He also appeared in a number of TV shows, such as Seinfeld and The Drew Carey Show, and movies, including a role as the oddball director in The Goodbye Girl, starring Richard Dreyfuss.