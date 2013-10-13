Jason Wahler Marries Ashley Slack

Life’s been a beach for Jason Wahler – but nothing quite as good as this.

The former Laguna Beach star, 26, married model Ashley Slack on Saturday, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple wed in front of family and friends at the Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, Calif.

After proposing to Slack in November 2012, Wahler made it official on Instagram, sharing a picture of his then-fianceé’s diamond sparkler with the caption, “Love you babe!”

Wahler, who had been previously engaged to USC tennis player Katja Decker-Sadowski, is best known for his legal troubles and as The Hills costar Lauren Conrad‘s first serious boyfriend.

