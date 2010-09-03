Jason Sudeikis Says He's 'Very Happy' Dating January Jones

Lately, Jason Sudeikis has developed something of a ladies’ man reputation, with rumors first that he romancesJennifer Aniston and now January Jones.

So does the SNL funnyman pay attention to his developing lothario image? “I completely pay attention when I’m sleeping with someone,” he quips to Vanity Fair in a new interview. “It’s one of the things I’m known for. I’m always super focused on it. Knowing their name, knowing if something’s working. You will never hear otherwise.”

Both Sudeikis, 34, and Mad Men star Jones, 32, have been coy about their relationship – she recently denied his claims to have seen her naked.

But now Sudeikis says openly, “We’re dating, she’s great. I’m very happy with everything.”

As for his rumored romance with Aniston, when asked jokingly why he broke her heart, he says, “I don’t know, I don’t know. Bad manners maybe?”

Adds Sudeikis, who costars with Aniston in the upcoming Horrible Bosses, “You know the worst part? Even joking about it gets taken out of context. It’s such a weird thing to even speak about. I make what I think is clearly a joke and then some people I don’t know, it’s hard. I guess it just proves that not everybody has the same sense of humor as I do. I try not to be too worried about it.”

The comedian also skirts around reports that Aniston will appear naked in their film.

“I don’t even know. There must be some nudity, but I don’t know who it is,” he says. “I guess we’ll all find out at the Cannes premiere. I know who everybody’s hoping it is.”

