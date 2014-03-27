Jason Sudeikis Feasts on Italian in Boston After Shooting Scenes for New Movie

Sudeikis is hard at working shooting his new film Tumbledown

By Megan Johnson
Updated December 02, 2020 01:22 AM
Advertisement
Credit: FameFlynet

Funny guy and dad-to-be Jason Sudeikis looked pretty serious in Princeton, Mass., on the set of Tumbledown with The Town actress Rebecca Hall on Sunday.

Clad in a black leather biker jacket, leather gloves and helmet, he mounted a dark red motorbike to shoot scenes for the flick, which also stars Blythe Danner and Joe Manganiello.

Sudeikis’s stunt double took over bike-riding duties while he stayed warm in a heavy khaki coat with furry hood. Hall was also bundled up in a heavy winter coat.

He grabbed dinner with a friend at Comella’s, where they feasted on meatballs, pepperoni pizza, buffalo wings and beer.

“He was a pretty cool guy,” said a waiter who took pics with him along with the rest of the staff.

RELATED: Olivia Wilde: I Think ‘Ugh, Awful!’ When I See My Childhood Photos

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com