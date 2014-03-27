Jason Sudeikis Feasts on Italian in Boston After Shooting Scenes for New Movie
Sudeikis is hard at working shooting his new film Tumbledown
Funny guy and dad-to-be Jason Sudeikis looked pretty serious in Princeton, Mass., on the set of Tumbledown with The Town actress Rebecca Hall on Sunday.
Clad in a black leather biker jacket, leather gloves and helmet, he mounted a dark red motorbike to shoot scenes for the flick, which also stars Blythe Danner and Joe Manganiello.
Sudeikis’s stunt double took over bike-riding duties while he stayed warm in a heavy khaki coat with furry hood. Hall was also bundled up in a heavy winter coat.
He grabbed dinner with a friend at Comella’s, where they feasted on meatballs, pepperoni pizza, buffalo wings and beer.
“He was a pretty cool guy,” said a waiter who took pics with him along with the rest of the staff.