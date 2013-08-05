Jason Sudeikis and Jason Bateman Star in Mumford & Sons Parody

At first glance it looks like just another Mumford & Sons video – outdoor setting, blinding sunlight, rustic barn, earnest expressions and enthusiastic musicianship – but as you get a couple of seconds into the band’s new video, “Hopeless Wanderer,” you realize that’s not actually the English quartet at all.

Jason Sudeikis, Ed Helms, Jason Bateman and Will Forte have stepped into the band’s shoes and the result is comedy gold. There is so much to enjoy here: Forte’s beard, Bateman’s lip-syncing, Sudeikis’ “intimate” singing technique – the video is definitely worth watching more than once.

It also shows just how down-to-earth Marcus Mumford and his pals are, as not every group would be willing to poke fun at themselves like this.