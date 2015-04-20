Jason Statham's Secret Past as a Greased-Up '90s Music Video Hunk (VIDEO)

Before becoming a big-screen action star, Jason Statham was playing a different role – music video dancer.

It’s no question Rosie Huntington-Whiteley‘s longtime boyfriend is hot, but who knew he had the dancing chops!

A recently resurfaced music video shows the now 47-year-old actor dancing in the background of a 1993 music video for Scottish EDM band The Shamen. Only 26 at the time, Statham appears all greased up, wearing only a leopard-print Speedo and chunky black boots.

In true ’90s fashion, Statham thrusts alongside eight clones of himself in front of a psychedelic background. The Expendables 3 star showed that his amazing body is hard to miss as he flexes his muscles over and over.

The video preceded Statham’s French Connection modeling gig and his first major film role, in Guy Ritchie’s 1998 crime drama Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

The booty-shaking appearance wasn’t Statham’s only stint as a video dancer, however. The Furious 7 star took on a similar role in English synthpop duo Erasure’s 1994 “Run to the Sun” video.

Statham is once again in a skimpy bathing suit, this time with the addition of glittery body paint, duplicated and rotating around the group’s singer on a globe-like structure.

