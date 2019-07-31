40 Pictures of Jason Momoa Looking Hot AF to Celebrate His 40th Birthday

This photo is proof that Momoa’s been a bad boy since day one.
His eyebrow game as also always been on point.
Baywatch? More like babe watch, am I right?
Even with this very 90’s hair, he is still swoon-worthy.
Try not to get lost in his dreamy eyes.
Upon seeing this photo of Jason Momoa, you might feel the sudden urge to go take out books from a library.
His hair is the stuff of legends.
He must condition, right? Maybe he even uses a hot oil treatment?
Is it hot in here, or is it just Momoa signing autographs at Comic-Con?
You’re right, Jason, the hot guy parade is that way!
I’ve never wanted to be a water bottle so badly.
He’s so great, he gives himself high-fives!
Even without his signature mane, Momoa looks amazing.
Like, he looks as if he just stepped out of a men’s clothing ad.
He looks like he would listen to all of your complaints and give amazing advice.
Momoa cleans up well in a burgundy velvet suit.
When he’s not smouldering, he’s acting super adorable!
But shhhh…don’t tell anybody!
*Googles how to change career paths and become a boa constrictor handler.*
Jason Momoa wants you to keep looking through these photos!
He’s got a thing for velvet suits.
100% would watch a Jason Momoa hair care tutorial.
He even looks amazing from this angle.
And this angle.
Get yourself a man who wears a custom Fendi scrunchie to the Oscars.
Sorry, we got distracted by his abs.
A-lo-ha!
Imagine if Jason Momoa showed up at your house to fix your dishwasher.
Here he is, making us all feel things about Santa. How did he manage to do that?
Girl, look up! The world’s most gorgeous 40-year-old is right behind you!
Ugh, that seagull is so lucky!
BRB, starting a petition to get Jason Momoa to play Prince Eric in the reboot of The Little Mermaid.
This turtle neck moment really is something else.
Momoa at rest.
Momoa at play.
He is a big fan of this hand gesture.
As Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, Momoa was scary, but also insanely sexy.
My moon and stars, indeed!
He’s very committed to his role as Aquaman, both on and off screen!
Nothing but respect for my Aquaman!