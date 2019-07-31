40 Pictures of Jason Momoa Looking Hot AF to Celebrate His 40th Birthday

The gift that keeps on giving: These photos of Jason Momoa over the years are a present to us all on the actor's 40th birthday August 1
By Andrea Wurzburger
July 31, 2019 05:38 PM

1 of 41

Jason Momoa/Instagram

This photo is proof that Momoa’s been a bad boy since day one. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 41

Sebastian Artz/Getty Images

His eyebrow game as also always been on point. 

3 of 41

Fremantle Media/REX/Shutterstock

Baywatch? More like babe watch, am I right?

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 41

James Devaney/WireImage

Even with this very 90’s hair, he is still swoon-worthy. 

Advertisement

5 of 41

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Try not to get lost in his dreamy eyes. 

6 of 41

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Upon seeing this photo of Jason Momoa, you might feel the sudden urge to go take out books from a library. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 41

Getty Images

His hair is the stuff of legends. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 41

Getty Images

He must condition, right? Maybe he even uses a hot oil treatment? 

Advertisement

9 of 41

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Is it hot in here, or is it just Momoa signing autographs at Comic-Con?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 41

Brian To/FilmMagic

You’re right, Jason, the hot guy parade is that way! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 41

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

I’ve never wanted to be a water bottle so badly. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 41

Fotonoticias/WireImage

He’s so great, he gives himself high-fives! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 41

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Even without his signature mane, Momoa looks amazing. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 41

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Like, he looks as if he just stepped out of a men’s clothing ad. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 41

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

He looks like he would listen to all of your complaints and give amazing advice. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 41

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Momoa cleans up well in a burgundy velvet suit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 41

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

When he’s not smouldering, he’s acting super adorable! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 41

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

But shhhh…don’t tell anybody! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 41

Gary Miller/Getty Images

*Googles how to change career paths and become a boa constrictor handler.* 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 41

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Jason Momoa wants you to keep looking through these photos! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 41

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

He’s got a thing for velvet suits.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 41

Araya Diaz/WireImage

100% would watch a Jason Momoa hair care tutorial. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 41

Jason Momoa /Instagram

He even looks amazing from this angle. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 41

Damian Bennett

And this angle. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 41

Action press/MediaPunch

Get yourself a man who wears a custom Fendi scrunchie to the Oscars.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 41

Jason Momoa/ Instagram

Sorry, we got distracted by his abs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 41

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

A-lo-ha! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 41

Katie McGowan/NBC

Imagine if Jason Momoa showed up at your house to fix your dishwasher. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 41

Will Heath/NBC

Here he is, making us all feel things about Santa. How did he manage to do that?

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 41

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Girl, look up! The world’s most gorgeous 40-year-old is right behind you! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 41

Nigel Hallett/Getty Images

Ugh, that seagull is so lucky! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 41

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

BRB, starting a petition to get Jason Momoa to play Prince Eric in the reboot of The Little Mermaid. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 41

Isabel Infantes/Getty Images

This turtle neck moment really is something else. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 41

AMA/MEGA

Momoa at rest. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 41

Splash News Online

Momoa at play. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 41

Nigel Hallett/Newspix/Getty

He is a big fan of this hand gesture. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 41

As Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, Momoa was scary, but also insanely sexy. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 41

Hbo/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

My moon and stars, indeed! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 41

Splash News Online

He’s very committed to his role as Aquaman, both on and off screen! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 41

Warner Bros.

Nothing but respect for my Aquaman! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Celebrity

All Topics in Celebrity

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.