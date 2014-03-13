Jason Bateman: I Swear Around My 2-Year-Old Daughter

Jason Bateman lets the profanity fly in his new film Bad Words. And it turns out the father of two is a bit of a swear word aficionado in real life, too – with limits.

“I tend to use as many as I can think of,” he tells GQ for its latest issue. “I don’t do it around my 7-year-old, but I do around my 2-year-old, because she doesn’t know what the hell I’m saying yet.”

His favorite curse word? Hint: It begins with the word “mother.”

Bateman, 45, makes his directorial debut in Bad Words, which revolves around a bitter man who uses a loophole to enter a national spelling bee designed for children, then mercilessly attempts to take down his pint-sized opponents.

It’s not exactly family-friendly fare, and Bateman knows it – which is exactly why daughters Francesca Nora and Maple Sylvie with wife Amanda Anka won’t be accompanying him to the theater for a screening.

“My daughters will never see this movie,” he declares.

But still, the Arrested Development star – who recently dined with pal and frequent costar Jennifer Aniston – offers some pretty practical advice when asked the best way to insult a kid.

“Check the kid out and see what the quickest way to make them cry is,” he says, then stops himself. “No, having two little girls now, I don’t know if I could ever insult a kid anymore. I’ve turned into such a softy.”

