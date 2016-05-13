Student with Brain Tumor Barred from Senior Prom Due to Medical Absences: 'That Was the One Thing Getting Him Through,' Says Mom

A California high school student with a brain tumor was denied entry to his senior prom due to missed school related to his medical treatments.

On Saturday, Jared Springer and his date dressed up and went out to dinner down the street from where their classmates celebrated the rite of passage, according to the Fresno Bee.

“It was kind of a sad night,” Springer’s mom, Lori Springer, told the newspaper. “It was sweet, but at the same time he was still pretty disappointed and unhappy that he couldn’t go.”

The Arroyo Grande, California, teen was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2014 after collapsing at school. After spending 20 days in a coma and 5 months in the ICU, Jared left the hospital in a wheelchair, having suffered a massive brain hemorrhage as the result of his brain tumor.

“Jared was able to go back to school this year for his senior year with an independent educational program, a school aide and much help from the support teachers,” his father, Frank, wrote on Facebook. “Jared was getting back to enjoying time with his friends, getting some of his health back, and finding a new normal.”

Then, last month, when a fall from his wheelchair left Jared with a broken hip, he missed three weeks of classes while undergoing surgery and attending physical therapy.

His parents said planning for his senior prom was a huge help to Jared’s recovery. “That was the one thing getting him through everything: prom,” Jared’s mom said.

Just days after the Springers picked up prom tickets for their son and his date, they received a call from a teacher who said that district policy would not allow Jared to attend the dance due to his absences.

“I was actually in shock, because I got tickets, we were planning on going, and it was something that was important to him, and it was all he talked about the last week in rehab,” Frank told KEYT.

So, the Springers took their frustration to Facebook, with Frank writing a post about how heartbroken he felt for his son.

“He deserved to be able to go, he deserved to enjoy the moment, enjoy the music and feel good about himself,” he wrote. “It was his senior year prom.”

The post was shared over 3,000 times and prompted an outpouring of support, including offers from community members who were eager to throw Jared a prom he would never forget.

On Tuesday, Lucia Mar Unified School District Superintendent Raynee Daley issued a public apology.

“There are policies in place that guide when students can take part in extracurricular activities,” she said, according to the Bee. “We cannot let students participate in the absence of a medical release, and when we did not get a release in time, we were forced to make a decision that turned out to be very unfortunate in order to protect the safety of our students and staff.”

“In this instance, we failed to communicate this in a timely way, and we failed to provide a path that could have made Jared’s dream come true. And for that, I accept responsibility and apologize.”

Thanks to the support of his community, Jared will be able to have a new prom this Saturday with his date and students from a number of nearby schools.

“We are also grateful for the outpouring of support and blessed to know Jared will now get to have his senior prom,” Frank wrote on Facebook. “Jared has a smile back on his face.”