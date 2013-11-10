Jared Harris Marries Allegra Riggio

Mad Men star Jared Harris married his longtime girlfriend Allegra Riggio in Miami on Saturday.

The bride, an actress and TV host, Tweeted a pic with her new husband along with the caption “Just married ❤ #TeamHarris #Jally #MarriageEnsued."

Clutching a bouquet of calla lilies, the 38-year-old wore a strapless lace gown and angel wings, which prompted a pal to comment that they were a “match made in heaven.”

Harris, who played Lane Pryce on the AMC hit show, proposed to Riggio in June with a heart-shaped diamond ring.

Riggio Tweeted up a storm after the couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends and celebrated at a reception that featured a 16-piece band. She calls her new husband “the nicest, sweetest, loveliest, sexiest, most talented, wonderful, delicious and hilarious man I know.”

Harris is the son of the late Richard Harris who played Harry Potter‘s original Dumbledore.