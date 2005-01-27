Janet Jackson's Mom: Blame Justin, Too

With the first anniversary of her daughter Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl stunt coming up – as well as son Michael Jackson’s child-molestation trial – family matriarch Katherine Jackson says Justin Timberlake should take some of the heat for Janet’s infamous “wardrobe malfunction.”

Speaking in an interview to air Saturday on CBS’s 48 Hours, Katherine says, according to the New York Daily News: “What I didn’t like is there wasn’t one person on that stage. There were two people. After a while, there was only Janet Jackson. That’s all there was. Janet Jackson.”

Mrs. Jackson doesn’t think that was fair. Not that she didn’t dress down her daughter, whose exposed breast forced new clampdowns on the airwaves by the Federal Communications Commission.

“I called her and I told her, I said, ‘You know what? I’m the first to tell you: That shouldn’t have happened.'”

As for Michael’s trial, due to begin Monday, the ordeal is taking its toll on Katherine. Husband Joe Jackson reportedly tells interviewer Daphne Barak in the 48 Hours segment: “She’s taking it very, very hard. She don’t sleep at night. She’s awake crying. My wife cried a lot about this whole thing.”

Michael father also reveals that his son is tuning out TV coverage, saying, “I guess he wants to make sure he doesn’t hear too much what’s going on about the whole situation.”