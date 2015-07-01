15 of Janet Jackson's Fiercest Throwback Moments, from Childhood Portraits to Jaw-Dropping Performances
Jackson is one of the greatest pop performers of our time – and undoubtedly the fiercest
1978
Occasion: Portrait photo shoot
Conclusion: Even adorable life-size plush dolls can't dim Jackson's ray of fierce.
1980
Occasion: Magazine photo shoot
Conclusion: None of us are even close to worthy.
1985
Occasion: L.A. photo shoot
Conclusion: Why don't we wear double-breasted, shoulder-padded leather jackets anymore? Oh wait, because they only look good on Janet Jackson.
1985
Occasion: L.A. photo shoot
Conclusion: What we would give to be the peach in her hand.
1988
Occasion: Concert performance
Conclusion: Girl can get it.
1990
Occasion: The Billboard Music Awards
Conclusion: That updo! Those lips! That hair! Those cat eyes!
1992
Occasion: MTV Video Music Awards
Conclusion: Who else on the planet could make an oversized Mickey Mouse tee and orange bandana feel so, so right?
1993
Occasion: Poetic Justice premiere
Conclusion: Orange-tinted sunglasses? Check. Angelic smile? Check. Confirmation of status as queen of the tight curl? Check.
1994
Occasion: MTV Video Music Awards
Conclusion: Jackson rocked braids and overalls the way they deserve to be rocked.
1994
Occasion: Magazine photo shoot
Conclusion: The flyest of all time.
1997
Occasion: Velvet Rope album release party
Conclusion: We're not even mad that Jackson is pulling off a curly middle part, something we've tried (and failed) to do for years.
1998
Occasion: Concert at Madison Square Garden
Conclusion: Oh, the horrible things we'd do to score front-row tickets to one of her concerts.
1998
Occasion: Concert in Anaheim, California
Conclusion: Yasssss.
2000
Occasion: MTV Video Music Awards
Conclusion: Work. Work. Work. Work. Work.
2004
Occasion: Super Bowl Halftime Show
Conclusion: No wardrobe malfunction – no matter how overblown – can change the fact that Jackson and Justin Timberlake delivered the fiercest, tightest halftime show of all time.