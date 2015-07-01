15 of Janet Jackson's Fiercest Throwback Moments, from Childhood Portraits to Jaw-Dropping Performances

Jackson is one of the greatest pop performers of our time – and undoubtedly the fiercest

By Maria Yagoda
Updated May 14, 2021 10:52 AM

1978

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Occasion: Portrait photo shoot
Conclusion: Even adorable life-size plush dolls can't dim Jackson's ray of fierce.

1980

Credit: Getty

Occasion: Magazine photo shoot
Conclusion: None of us are even close to worthy.

1985

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Occasion: L.A. photo shoot
Conclusion: Why don't we wear double-breasted, shoulder-padded leather jackets anymore? Oh wait, because they only look good on Janet Jackson.

1985

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Occasion: L.A. photo shoot
Conclusion: What we would give to be the peach in her hand.

1988

Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Occasion: Concert performance
Conclusion: Girl can get it.

1990

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Occasion: The Billboard Music Awards
Conclusion: That updo! Those lips! That hair! Those cat eyes! 

1992

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Occasion: MTV Video Music Awards
Conclusion: Who else on the planet could make an oversized Mickey Mouse tee and orange bandana feel so, so right?

1993

Credit: Barry King/WireImage

Occasion: Poetic Justice premiere
Conclusion: Orange-tinted sunglasses? Check. Angelic smile? Check. Confirmation of status as queen of the tight curl? Check.

1994

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Occasion: MTV Video Music Awards
Conclusion: Jackson rocked braids and overalls the way they deserve to be rocked.

1994

Credit: Getty

Occasion: Magazine photo shoot
Conclusion: The flyest of all time.

1997

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Occasion: Velvet Rope album release party
Conclusion: We're not even mad that Jackson is pulling off a curly middle part, something we've tried (and failed) to do for years. 

1998

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Occasion: Concert at Madison Square Garden
Conclusion: Oh, the horrible things we'd do to score front-row tickets to one of her concerts.

1998

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

Occasion: Concert in Anaheim, California
Conclusion: Yasssss.

2000

Credit: Getty

Occasion: MTV Video Music Awards
Conclusion: Work. Work. Work. Work. Work.

2004

Credit: KMazur/WireImage

Occasion: Super Bowl Halftime Show

Conclusion: No wardrobe malfunction – no matter how overblown – can change the fact that Jackson and Justin Timberlake delivered the fiercest, tightest halftime show of all time.

