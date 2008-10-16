Janet Jackson 'Feels So Good To Be Back'

Missed her much? Not anymore! Following a string of canceled tour dates, Janet Jackson resumed her Rock Witchu Tour Wednesday night with no clear signs of the vestibular migraines that have sidelined her for the past two weeks.

“It feels so good to be back,” Jackson told the crowd of screaming fans at Washington, D.C.’s Verizon Center in her first performance since September.

Sporting a cream-colored bodysuit with corset and black faux-hawk, Jackson took to the stage with boyfriend Jermaine Dupri watching from the VIP section. The singer, 42, launched into classic hits like “Pleasure Principle,” “Control,” and “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” before moving on to the single “Feedback” from her latest album.

One of many attention-grabbing moments: after performing “Rhythm Nation” she fell to the ground holding her head. No worries, though, it was choreographed. Jackson performed the next number without any problems.

The next show on her tour is scheduled for Friday night in East Rutherford, N.J.

