Janet Jackson 'Feels So Good To Be Back'

Splash News Online
Arnesa Howell
October 16, 2008 12:00 AM

Missed her much? Not anymore! Following a string of canceled tour dates, Janet Jackson resumed her Rock Witchu Tour Wednesday night with no clear signs of the vestibular migraines that have sidelined her for the past two weeks.

“It feels so good to be back,” Jackson told the crowd of screaming fans at Washington, D.C.’s Verizon Center in her first performance since September.

Sporting a cream-colored bodysuit with corset and black faux-hawk, Jackson took to the stage with boyfriend Jermaine Dupri watching from the VIP section. The singer, 42, launched into classic hits like “Pleasure Principle,” “Control,” and “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” before moving on to the single “Feedback” from her latest album.

One of many attention-grabbing moments: after performing “Rhythm Nation” she fell to the ground holding her head. No worries, though, it was choreographed. Jackson performed the next number without any problems.

The next show on her tour is scheduled for Friday night in East Rutherford, N.J.

RELATED ARTICLES:
1986: The youngest Jackson gets ‘nasty’!
2000: Janet’s secret marriage crumbles
2004: Revisit Janet’s Super Bowl slip

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now